He’s played just one game since his return from extended concussion symptoms and an overseas trip to deal with family matters, but it’s been confirmed that Canterbury Bulldogs prop Luke Thompson will miss this weekend’s clash with Cronulla due to Covid.

Thompson was a notable absence from the team’s training session during the week, though at the time it was reported that he was suffering from ‘illness’.

The club has now confirmed Thompson’s Covid status, which means he’ll be required to isolate for the next seven days as he races the clock to pass the NRL’s Graduated Return-to-Play guidelines.

With their final game of the season against Manly to take place next Friday, any unanticipated delays in his recovery could effectively rule him out for the season.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for Thompson after suffering lingering concussion symptoms following the team’s Round 12 loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons. He was then confronted with a family emergency back home in England, and only made his NRL return in last week’s loss to the Eels.

After a promising return to the field, Thompson had been named to start at lock this week as Tevita Pangai Jnr made way. With question marks over Joe Stimson's recovery from a knee injury, it remains to be seen if Pangai comes back into the starting side following his highly-scrutinised demotion.