Some news travels fast, and this one took the scenic route.

The Roosters have officially announced the extension of Siua Wong on a two-year deal on Wednesday morning.

The only catch is that everyone who follows the game closely had already known for three months.

Zero Tackle's Scott Pryde broke the story in March after publishing a list of top players still without a contract beyond 2026 with Wong's name on it, when a well-placed Roosters source got in touch to point out that the Roosters backrower had quietly extended his contract.

Within an hour of that tip landing, the NRL's own official signing tracker had been updated to reflect exactly that.

A product of the Roosters Academy, Wong became the first player to progress through the club's academy program and earn selection in the Roosters' NRL side.

"The Roosters have been a huge part of my life for a long time, so it's really special to be able to extend my time here," Wong said in the club's press release.

"I've come through the Academy and been fortunate to learn from so many great coaches, staff and players along the way. This Club has helped shape me both as a footballer and as a person.

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"I'm proud to represent the Roosters and excited about what we're building as a group. I can't wait to keep working hard and hopefully contribute to more success for the Club over the coming years," he added.

Sydney Roosters Director of Football Mitchell Aubusson said Wong's extension was a priority for the club.

"Siua is exactly the type of player and person we want at the Sydney Roosters, and a great example of what can be achieved through our Academy and pathways system," he said.

"He's a terrific young man who has earned everything through hard work, dedication and a willingness to continually improve.

"We're incredibly proud of the progress he has made since joining the Academy, and we're delighted that he'll remain a Rooster until at least the end of 2028."

Whether the announcement itself needed three months to follow the news is a separate question.

Either way, Bondi Junction's paperwork has finally caught up with reality.