Rival NRL clubs are reportedly paying close attention to the situation regarding Bradman Best's contract.

Off-contract at the end of next year, Best has been linked in recent times with a move away from the Knights along with potentially one or both of the Saifiti brothers.

While the Knights maintain they are keen on keeping all three of the players, the fact remains that the club's salary cap is bloated by the long-term contract of fullback and five-eighth Kalyn Ponga, who is on more than a million dollars per season.

Best, on his part, has made no comments on his potential desire to leave the Knights, but News Corp are reporting that rival clubs will remain interested in Best and have already shown said interest.

That is despite the fact the gun centre - who has shown some superb form in recent weeks - wouldn't be able to sign with a rival club until November 1 this year, or play for a rival club until the commencement of the 2025 season without the prior blessing of the Knights.

The Knights themselves have questions to answer as Adam O'Brien aims to fire his side back to relevance after a disastrous 2022 season that has given way to an indifferent 2023 season thus far.

Best, for his form this year, has struggled to reach the potential he exhibted coming through the juniors - he represented New South Wales junior State of Origin sides and the Australian Schoolboys outfit, but the 21-year-old hasn't hit that level in first-grade yet after 56 games, having debuted in 2019.