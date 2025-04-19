South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett has taken aim at the NRL's inconsistency around hip drops and high tackles.

Friday afternoon's blockbuster - played in front of a record-breaking crowd at Accor Stadium - saw Bennett's South Sydney Rabbitohs struggle to match it with the Canterbury Bulldogs who finished the game with north of 60 per cent possession.

In what was a 32 points to nothing shutout, the Rabbitohs spent ten minutes of the contest without Euan Aitken who was sin binned for a contentious hip drop tackle, while a number of high shots received seemingly inconsistent decisions from referee Grant Atkins and bunker official Ashley Klein.

A number of other decisions throughout the contest also raised eyebrows with fans on social media.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett questioned the decision making throughout the contest.

“I don't know what a hip-drop tackle is anymore,” Bennett said.

“I'm as concerned about head highs too because there were a couple of them today too and they didn't go to the bin.

"Euan Aitken goes to the bin for a touch on the runner going through. It was worth a penalty, I've got no problems with that but 10 minutes for that?

"We've got another player with stitches in his head, got hit by a head-high tackle and (the Bulldogs player) stays on the field.”

Bennett's Rabbitohs have now lost two on the hop and will need to travel to Victoria next Friday evening to play an aggrieved Melbourne Storm side who fell short against the Dolphins last night.