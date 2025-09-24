Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall has opened up about the back-end of his career, revealing coach Wayne Bennett virtually convinced him to retire at the end of 2021, despite having discussions about continuing his journey with the Gold Coast Titans.

The New Zealand international also revealed he was almost forced out of the game at the end of 2020 when the Wests Tigers didn't re-sign him, only for Bennett to become his lifeline.

Marshall, who led the Tigers to their only NRL premiership as a joint-venture outfit in 2005, had stints in rugby union, and at the St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos between 2014 and 2017, before returning to the Tigers in 2018.

The struggling club went on a clean out at the end of 2020 though, and Marshall was one of the players who paid the price.

Speaking on Terrell May's MayDay Podcast, he revealed it was tough leaving the Tigers after what he believed was a strong season, and that he read about his departure from the club in the media.

"It was a tough one, because at the end of 2020 I felt like I'd played a pretty fair season," Marshall said on the podcast.

"That year, I read in the papers during the season that they weren't going to offer me a new deal. No one had told me that so I went and asked Madge [Michael Maguire] at the time if this is true.

"He was like nah, I know nothing about it. I was like, all good, but pretty sure there are quotes that I'm not going to be here, which I was fine with but just tell me that we aren't going to keep you so I can move on. No one told me, so I found out in the papers."

Marshall revealed he had no deal at Christmas during the off-season, despite having conversations with the Cronulla Sharks, and there being rumours about the Canterbury Bulldogs being interested.

In the end, he rang Wayne Bennett and was signed by the club virtually on the spot.

Marshall said it was one of the best things he did.

"That was my last season at Tigers and then I was sort of expecting I was going to end up somewhere else. I was having a conversation with Cronulla, there were whispers about Bulldogs and that, but it got to Christmas and I was nowhere.

"So, I rang Wayne [Bennett] and was like hey bro, what's your advice? I don't really want to retire, I want to keep playing and he was like, come and play for me. I was like, you have Cody [Walker], Reyno [Adam Reynolds] and Trell [Latrell Mitchell] and those guys there, and he said let me call them and I'll call you back.

"He rang them, called me straight back and said they want you to come, I'll see you at training on Monday. I was like, are we going to talk about the contract? He goes nah nah, just turn up.

"So, I rocked up, signed a minimum wage contract which I didn't care about, and it turned out to be one of the best things I ever did because being coached by Wayne again was mad fun, and then we went through that season losing only four games and making the grand final."

Marshall, who is now rebuilding the Tigers as head coach, then revealed he almost continued playing into 2022 and potentially 2023, having had discussions with the Gold Coast Titans.

Wayne Bennett though virtually convinced him to retire, with Marshall confirming his decision after the grand final, which South Sydney lost to the Penrith Panthers.

"Anyway, we got to grand final week, and Wayne sat me down and goes it would be so good if you retired on a grand final. I was like, I don't know if I'm ready to retire. I felt had more in the tank.

"I didn't tell anyone, but in 2021, I had meetings with the Gold Coast and had agreed [verbally] to go there for two more years.

"I didn't sign, but told them I was keen to go there and would reach out after the grand final. It wasn't until after the grand final that I actually decided that's me, I'm done, and I had to ring the Gold Coast and tell them I wasn't coming.

"Wayne pretty much convinced me into retiring. I regretted it a little bit, sort of wish I played another year, I think I had a little bit left."

Marshall, now head coach of the Tigers, has guided the side away from the wooden spoon for the first time in years this season, and will aim to continue pushing towards the top eight in 2026.