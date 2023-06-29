Earmarked as the next head coach of the Wests Tigers, Benji Marshall has addressed the recent rumours that he was walking away from the club.

As revealed by News Corp, Benji Marshall has put an end to the suggestions that he would walk away from the club due to creative indifference with Head of Recruitment Scott Fulton.

“I love my job as an assistant coach and I'm looking forward to learning more off Tim this year and in 2024 and excited to become the head coach in 2025 and I'm not walking out anywhere,” Marshall said.

“That's the end of it!”

The rumours of a reported rift at the Wests Tigers began after the arrival of Scott Fulton, who was reportedly poached without the board consulting Benji Marshall or Tim Sheens.

This was followed by the departure of former recruitment boss Warren McDonnell, who has been by the side of Sheens for decades, and the ongoing reports that Fulton and Marshall were at odds on what players to recruit for the future; Manly's Josh Schuster and Knight's Tyson Frizell were among the players.

The Wests Tigers will take on the North Queensland Cowboys this weekend.