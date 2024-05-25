South Sydney interim coach Ben Hornby has voiced strong support for Latrell Mitchell's potential State of Origin return, stating that the Rabbitohs star "wouldn't let anyone down" if selected.

Mitchell is set to captain the side this weekend for Indigenous Round.

Having last played for the Blues in 2021 and excelling at left centre, Mitchell is predicted to be a formidable challenge for Queensland's edge defence if picked for the series opener. He'd also offer coverage at fullback, and potentially in the halves.

Although he hasn't been at his peak form recently, Mitchell remains a significant threat with the right mindset. The divisive star has the potential to break open any game at any level but has showed chinks in his armour whenever his name is in the headlines.

After returning from a three-match suspension, the South Sydney fullback continues to score tries, despite the Rabbitohs' overall team struggles.

Hornby remains confident that Mitchell will rise to the occasion if given the opportunity to play for NSW.

“If I was standing on the other side, I know who I'd want to be going against, and it's not Latrell,” Hornby asserted.

“He's a great player and he's always been a big game player, so I can't see why he wouldn't be in the picture.

"He wouldn't let anyone down.”

Mitchell will lead the Rabbitohs against Parramatta, stepping in as captain with Cameron Murray and Cody Walker out with injury.

Walker, dealing with a calf strain, is an outside chance for Origin if he recovers in time.

“He pulled up a bit tight from the game on the weekend. We gave him as long as we could, but it's low level so he should be back after the bye,” Hornby explained.

“He'd have to go through the process so we'll see how he is Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and see how he is from there.”