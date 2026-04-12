Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has made a scathing call on his team's defensive effort after slumping to their fourth straight loss.

The New Zealand Warriors powered through the Storm with ease, which saw them bully their Victorian opposition with brutal hits and powerful defence in a 38-14 victory at AAMI Park.

Bellamy came to the conclusion that the side "may as well of went to the pub" instead of turning it up another notch to compete with the Warriors' aggression.

In his post-match press conference, Bellamy didn't mince his words on how he felt about his playing group's effort.

"We did a lot of work on our defence this week and may as well went to the pub and had a couple of beers," Bellamy said in his post-match presser.

These are areas we haven't seen from Melbourne in their storied history; this is a side who traditionally have always been able to out-complete and out-class sides in the last twenty-odd years.

The Warriors showed the rest of the competition the blueprint to beat the Storm this year, with aggression and intent in every carry and tackle.

Adding to the recent losses tally with Brisbane, North Queensland and Penrith, the Storm will need to go back to the drawing board and tweak their defensive structures to return to quality form.

"There's a lot of things going wrong so at the end of the day we've got to have a good hard look at ourselves," Bellamy said.

"It's not just what the players are doing, it's some of the stuff we're doing in our preparation as coaches or me as a coach, we've got to be part of it too so we need to have a look at a lot of the things we're doing.

"We're probably similar to what we've been doing the last five or six years so perhaps we need a bit of a change up in a couple of things. The last couple of weeks have been hugely disappointing so hopefully we can get to the bottom of it."

With history showing that clubs can only win competitions if they finish in the top four, the Storm need to re-group to fix the defensive deficiencies sooner rather than later if they are going to make a dent in this year's title race.

They will get their chance to snap their win drought against last year's minor premiers, with the Storm set to take a road trip to the nation's capital to face the Canberra Raiders on Friday night.