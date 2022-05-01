Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has added his voice to a chorus at the club stating Cameron Munster won't be released before the end of his current contract.

Club chairman Justin Rodski has already shut down the reports multiple times, which have been fanned and fueled by open admissions from manager Braith Anasta that discussions with other clubs have been ongoing.

Anasta's latest comment was to confirm the Brisbane Broncos would be entertained as an option if they are to submit a formal offer to Munster in the coming weeks and months, with no sight in end for the contract saga for one of the game's most highly rated players.

The Storm, who are only reportedly willing to offer Munster $750,000 per year on his next deal, are being outplayed in the transfer market by the Dolphins, who are set to go all in at over $1 million per season. The Bulldogs, Broncos and other clubs are also reportedly interested in the star.

Melbourne still hope to maintain Munster's services beyond the end of 2023, no matter how unlikely that may currently look, but Bellamy confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that no matter the circumstance, the Queensland State of Origin representative would represent the Storm in 2023.

“He’s a really important part of our team and a very popular part of our team, so he’s very valuable to us,” Bellamy told the publication.

“We’d love him to stay, but he has to make his own decision. We will reinforce this, and I will get support for this from higher up in the club, but it doesn’t matter where he goes he won’t be leaving at the end of this year.

“He’s got a contract for next year and the club will hold him to that.”

Bellamy himself is yet to make up his mind on what he will be doing come the 2023 season, with the Storm extending a deadline over whether the super coach will remain behind the clipboard, or move into a back room role at the club as part of the five-year deal he agreed to in mid last year.

“There used to be a rule that you are not supposed to talk to people who have more than 12 months to go on their contract. But I’m not sure if it is there any more, although I think it is,” Bellamy added.

“Cameron is here for this year and next year, but it is what is. We want to keep him and we will do what we can to keep him.”

Munster is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.