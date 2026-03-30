The Gold Coast Titans will be sweating on the re-signing of rookie youngster Arama Hau as clubs begin to take notice of the tearaway's talent.

A stand-out performance against the St George Illawarra Dragons saw Hau notch up a double, breaking through the Red V defence with ease.

The damaging ball runner draws similarities to Sea Eagles enforcer Haumole Olakau'atu or ex-Titan David Fifita, who went to the same high school as him and acted as a mentor during his development.

Off-contract at year's end, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Perth Bears are looking to poach the youngster now that he has proven to be a competitive 80-minute back rower in the wake of Fifita's departure.

Mal Meninga played a big role in Hau's development when he was head honcho for the Titans pathways, and is looking for a raid to get him to the west.

It is understood that the local junior was extremely close to leaving the Gold Coast for the Bears; however, a last-minute change of heart may keep him in Queensland for now.

“I am pinching myself every day doing something I love,” Hau told the Daily Telegraph.

“To get a win in front of everyone and show the Gold Coast what we're working on is good.

“I have always backed myself against anyone.

“I am working on my repeat efforts, the basics and consistency in my game … and those (game-breaking) moments will come.

“I went to the same school as David. When I came here, he took me under his wing a little, so it is good to take over from him.”

Hau made a loan switch to England to play for Featherstone Rovers in 2023, before returning to the Titans and making his NRL debut late in the 2024 season.

With Fifita moving to South Sydney, it has allowed Hau to showcase his craft as a damaging 80-minute back rower, a feat he's done every game this year.

With plenty of cash to splash, Meninga and the Bears could offer Hau a significant pay rise to entice him to move to Western Australia and fight to lock down a starting second row spot alongside veteran Scott Sorensen.