The Perth Bears have found themselves engulfed in a major controversy, with the NRL launching an investigation into the league's next expansion club.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Gold Coast Titans have submitted a formal complaint against the Bears, with allegations of illegally obtaining insider information.

The claims are centred on former Titans recruitment boss Ezra Howe. The club claims Howe fed the Bears inside information about their salary cap and compiled a hit list of recruitment targets, all while being employed by the Titans.

Howe's hit list was allegedly compiled on a secret spreadsheet found on a Titan's computer.

The list included some of the NRL's biggest stars, including Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Melbourne Storm half Cameron Munster, and Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas.

The Bears were set to welcome Howe into their ranks as their new recruitment boss; however, due to the allegations, his formal appointment has been put on hold.

Titans owner Rebecca Frizelle confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that the club has lodged an official complaint.

"We have notified the NRL," Frizelle revealed.

"Our lawyers are currently in dialogue with the NRL.

"We have already engaged our lawyers, and we are awaiting further advice.”

ARLC commissioner Peter V'landys has declined to comment on the matter.

Bears coach Mal Meninga has not been accused of any wrongdoing, despite his longstanding relationship with Howe.