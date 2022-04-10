Canterbury Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett and captain Josh Jackson have come out in support of besieged halfback Kyle Flanagan, despite a shocking 32 points to 12 loss to the Penrith Panthers on Sunday evening.

The final game of Round 5, at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, has left the Bulldogs stranded near the bottom of the ladder with just one win from their first five starts.

It was also their third halves combination of the year in a move that drew plenty of attention - most of it negative - last week.

With Jake Averillo playing the opening two games of the season in the halves, he was then replaced by Brandon Wakeham for the next two, before Flanagan joined Matt Burton in the halves for Round 5.

Wakeham came from the bench, while Averillo lined up once again in the centres.

Barrett, who faced a trial by media last week, said he thought Flanagan was "really good" and that "he probably wouldn't have been happy" with the attention he received last week during the post-match press conference.

Barrett also hinted at where Canterbury's issues lay during the contest against the defending premiers.

“I thought he was really good,” Barrett said.

“I thought the chances and the opportunities that we did have down there on their try line he looked organised.

“He will gain a lot of confidence out of that I think.

“As much as he would probably say he wasn’t, he probably would have been not that happy with the attention that it got.

“But I thought he handled it really well. I thought he did well.

“Certainly our issues were at the back of the field rather than at the other end.”

The attention on Canterbury's selection in the halves came about following the fact Flanagan had spent just five minutes on field alongside Burton during the pre-season, as well as the fact he was in and out of the Bulldogs side like a yo-yo last year.

Still, captain Jackson, who churned out yet another consistent performance, said he thought that the attention was "unfair" on Flanagan.

“It is a bit unfair on him I guess,” Jackson said.

“I don’t really know what it is all about to be honest.

“For me he has done a fantastic job. His attitude has been fantastic.

“He didn’t get picked to start the season obviously, but he has gone back and worked really hard.

“He has come into training with a really positive attitude and he has been great.

“He has played really well for our reserve grade team and earnt himself a spot."

It's tipped that Flanagan will now have a chance to prove himself in the struggling Bulldogs outfit, with Canterbury to take on the Rabbitohs, Broncos, Roosters and Raiders in the next month.