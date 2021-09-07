Embattled Bulldog Adam Elliott has reportedly pleaded his case to see out the remainder of his contract with the Belmore-based club.

Elliott, 26, was stood down by the club after being caught with NRLW star Millie Boyle in the toilet of a Gold Coast restaurant, with reports claiming that the forward was topless at by the time he was caught.

According to a Tuesday afternoon report from The Daily Telegraph, the second-rower met with the club's board via Zoom in an effort to tell his side of the story.

Should he be shown the door by the Bulldogs' brass, Elliott will miss out on a million dollar payday over the next two-seasons.

Although a decision on the Bega-born Dogs' future is likely to be decided by the end of the week, if Canterbury do give Elliott another chance, it will effectively be on his fourth strike.

In addition to the most recent incident, Elliott was snapped misbehaving at the Bulldog's 'Mad Monday' event at the Harbour View Hotel in 2018.

Elliott was also been embroiled in a love triangle saga with former teammate Michael Lichaa and his wife earlier in the year.

Following the episode involving Boyle, the Country NSW representative has since been fined $10,000 and also ordered to undergo a mandatory education and training program.

As alcohol has reportedly played a part in each of these past mishaps, club benefactor Arthur Laundy last month suggested that Elliott should abstain from drinking in the future.

Still, reports suggest that Elliott has claimed the he had remained sober during the seven-months prior to his latest misadventures.