Dolphins outside back Jake Averillo may be in a fight to stay in Kristian Woolf's best 17 for 2026, but talk of an imminent departure from the club is news to him.

That's the takeaway from the club's training camp, where Averillo was directly quizzed about his future.

Off-contract at the end of the 2026 season, the utility back who has found a home in the centres for the Redcliffe-based outfit has been linked with a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL, and the St Helens Saints in the English Super League, in recent months.

The links were news to Averillo though, who told The Sydney Morning Herald that contract extension talks with the Dolphins are already underway.

“That was definitely news to me, moving to England,” Averillo told the publication.

“My manager said we've started [extension talks], so we'll just see how it goes.”

“I've missed a lot of training, so I'm just trying to focus on getting back to training and letting my management take care of all that stuff.”

While Jack Bostock will miss the start of the year for the Dolphins as he recovers from a knee injury, the club have too many players for the spots available in the back five.

If Trai Fuller starts at fullback, it means Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will join Herbie Farnworth in the centres, leaving just the two wing spots available for Bostock, goal-kicker Jamayne Isaako, Averillo and new recruit Selwyn Cobbo as well as youngster Tevita Naufahu who impressed in his opportunities last year.

Averillo, who has been free to negotiate with rivals since November 1, could also be in the sights of the Perth Bears as they attempt to build their inaugural roster.