The trend of Australians making their way over to the Super League continues as the off-season continues, with a young forward and halfback inking new contracts with a UK franchise.

One of nine players farewelled by The Dolphins at the end of 2025, forward Ryan Jackson has decided to make the move from Queensland to the United Kingdom by signing with the York Knights for the 2026 Super League season.

The 21-year-old scored three tries in 14 appearances for the Central Queensland Capras in the 2025 Queensland Cup and previously spent time in the Dolphins' NRL system, though he didn't make a top-grade debut.

Meanwhile, sources have told Zero Tackle that halfback Cody Hunter will also be making the move to the York Knights on a one-year contract after a breakout campaign with the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup.

In 20 matches, he scored 164 points, provided 12 try assists and nine line-break assists and forced nine drop-outs with his kicking ability.

"With the club heading into Super League, it's a chance to be a part of history and a part of something special," Jackson said.

"What I'm looking forward to the most is the mateship. Being far away from home and enjoying footy with good mates is something special."

They join a host of NRL players, like Toby Sexton, Blake Taaffe, Chris Patolo, and more, in making the move over to the Super League.