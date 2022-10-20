Adam Doueihi's hopes of taking the field for Lebanon's must-win clash against Ireland have been dealt a decisive blow, with his appeal against a one-match ban dismissed, officially ruling him out of the contest.

Doueihi's team appealed against the decision due in part to the absence of physical evidence, and a special hearing was convened for Thursday evening UK time.

Though the initial hearing was supposed to be played a recording of the language used on field, a technical error at the time the incident occurred meant that audio was not forthcoming and the decision was ultimately left to the differing accounts of Doueihi and match official Grant Atkins.

The initial hearing confirmed that Doueihi was sent from the field after Atkins believed he had heard ‘the c-word' flung in his direction during the heated early stages of the second half.

Doueihi and Lebanon trainer Robbie Farah, who was also involved in the incident, both contended that Doueihi did not use the suggested language, a claim which was backed up by Cedars halfback Mitchell Moses.

Ultimately, the panel decided to maintain the original decision.

The Cedars will now be without the talented half for the important clash, and it remains to be seen who coach Michael Chieka will elect to replace Doueihi in the No.6. Despite the absence, the Cedars will head into the important clash as favourites.

The match kicks off at 12.30am (AEDT) on Monday morning.