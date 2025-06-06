Newcastle Knights head coach Adam O'Brien has apologised to the club's memnbers and fans for comments made during his press conference after a win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Thursday evening.

His side, who were trailing 16 points to 0 at halftime, were booed from the field at the end of the first half before mounting a stunning second half comeback to win the game with a try in golden point.

Asked about the booing on Thursday evening, the under pressure coach said that the club's fans 'didn't know rugby league'.

“It's disappointing, truly disappointing,” O'Brien said during the post-match press conference.

“I know the scoreline is not what they want but to boo the effort that went into that first half from a really young team, the people that booed don't know anything about rugby league. They were probably the ones that cheered at the end too.

“It disappoints me that they'd do that because I thought the first half we defended our hearts out. You've got to remember there's a really, really young footy team in there against a very good opposition."

The Knights, following backlash to the comments, then hastily threw together another media opportunity on Friday morning, with O'Brien apologising for his comments and claiming he was simply trying to protect his playing group.

"I just want to address some comments I made last night in the press conference," O'Brien said at a press conference on Friday morning.

"I apologise unreservedly to our members and fans that I offended. I can understand why they would be offended.

"I was underprepared for that question, I was unaware that there had been some booing while I was on my way down at halftime.

"The first time I'd heard of it was with that question. I went straight into protection mode for our playing group.

"That's not an excuse, I'm here to own that it's not how I feel about our members. I understand we are here because of those people, and I think I've openly stated the opposite over a number of years.

"I've stated the opposite over a number of years. That they are an educated fan base, an educated crowd. They sit through all types of weather and all types of scorelines with unwavering loyalty, and I'm disappointed that I let them down with an emotional response looking to protect the playing group.

"Hopefully over time, I can, by owning this, earn back a bit of respect because that's not how I feel about them."

The coach also said that the fans have the right to boo the players if they want.

"They've paid their hard earned, they have every single right [to boo] the team," the coach said.

"The reality is, we haven't given them the performances recently for them to be cheering about. They are disappointed and I understand the importance, obligation and privilege we have to send them home from McDonald Jones happy, and we haven't done that which is why I was probably a bit emotional."

The win for Newcastle is just their fifth of the year in 13 games, with attack being a major point of issue for the Hunter-based outfit.

Newcastle clash with the Sydney Roosters at home next weekend.