The Dolphins have announced the re-signing of one of their most important players, with the veteran star likely set to retire with the club.

A former Maroons forward and premiership winner, Felise Kaufusi has been an integral member of this Dolphins outfit, and was the first signing the club had made ahead of their inaugural NRL season.

The 33-year-old has committed to the club for a further two seasons and will remain in Redcliffe until the end of 2027.

Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader declared that the extension of Kaufusi was a major step in the right direction.

"There is no doubt that the recruitment of Felise helped open the way for many more players to join the Dolphins," Reader said in a club statement.

"His decision to join the Dolphins and the subsequent signing of his teammates Jesse and Kenny Bromwich from the Storm helped set and drive the standards of the club.

"Now to have him commit to another contract and continue to mentor the next generation of Dolphins' forwards is another coup for the club.”

Kaufusi will continue to co-captain the Dolphins alongside Isaiya Katoa, as he aims to earn the club its first NRL finals berth.