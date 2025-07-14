Another NRL team has followed in the footsteps of the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs in exiting the race to secure the services of a Melbourne Storm front-rower.

A stalwart of the Melbourne Storm since 2017, Tui Kamikamica's time at the club could come to an end sooner than expected with the Fijian skipper off-contract at the end of the season.

Although he has a club option in his contract for 2026, it is improbable that it will be taken up by the Victorian-based outfit who are facing salary cap struggles and will instead turn their attention to younger players such as Lazarus Vaalepu and Ativalu Lisati.

Facing uncertainty for the first time in his first-grade career, he has been recently linked with numerous teams both in Australia and abroad in the Super League competition.

As reported by The Courier-Mail, the North Queensland Cowboys have joined the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs to become the latest club to rule themselves out of making a play for the Fijian international powerhouse front-rower.

The Cowboys' decision not to pursue Kamikamica comes after the same publication revealed that the Rabbitohs had tabled him a three-year deal worth $400,000 a season before the offer was pulled at the last minute.

It is understood that the 31-year-old believed he was heading to the Cardinal and Myrtle.