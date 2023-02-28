The Sydney Roosters have appealed to the NRL to seek relief in their salary cap for Angus Crichton, as he seeks treatment for mental illness.

Reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Crichton will be unavailable for at least ten weeks as he seeks treatment for mental illness. After the ten weeks, the Roosters will asses his well-being and then a decision will be made if he is out for longer.

"I can confirm today that Angus is under appropriate professional support and treatment for medically diagnosed bipolar disorder which he has been dealing with for some time," Angus' father said last week in a statement.

"He is fully supported by his family, his management and the Sydney Roosters club as he works towards recovery."

Now, with Crichton out of the squad, the Sydney Morning Herald is reporting the Sydney Roosters are seeking salary cap relief for Crichton. The forward is currently on $750,00 a season.

Speaking to the Herald, NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo stated that it was a "challenging question".

"It's an injury like any other injury and, in the past, we haven't given salary-cap relief," Abdo said.

"But, if there's an appropriate approach to it, and it's discharged in terms of a suitable specialist, it can be looked at."

"As far as season-ending or career-ending issues, each of those are looked at on their merits “If it's material, in terms of length, there's an opportunity to look at it. But it gets carefully assessed."

"The salary-cap auditor is empowered to look at certain situations within certain parameters. With appropriate, independent advice, it will be looked at."