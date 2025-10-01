Ahead of the 2025 NRL Grand Final, NRL commentator and analyst Andrew Voss has named his 2025 Team of the Year, which includes several high-profile players but also several surprising omissions.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Voss has named his team of the year for 2025 which includes three members from the Canberra Raiders, as well as two players from each of the Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers

Surprisingly, he has not included any players from the New Zealand Warriors or The Dolphins.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kaeo Weekes, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Terrell May and Isaiya Katoa are other players who Voss has overlooked.

Andrew Voss's 2025 Team of the Year

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

4. Kotoini Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

6. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

11. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

12. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)