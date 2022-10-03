The 2022 season is now in the books but the celebrations are set to continue for a few more days yet, before attention turns to the Rugby League World Cup.

With their dominant Grand Final victory, the Panthers capped off the most dominant season ever seen in recent memory.

The only title they didn't wrap up was the NRLW competition, where of course they don't yet have a team.

The Newcastle Knights wrapped up their first NRLW title in incredible circumstances, with a new face of the female game emerging.

It was a brilliant weekend on and away from Accor Stadium. Below are 20 thoughts from Grand Final weekend.

1. Any doubts (honestly though, there shouldn't have been any) about Penrith's place in history were silenced last night. Penrith won the interstate cup in a canter in the afternoon before the first-grade team dominated Parramatta for 65 minutes. It's officially a dynasty. There may be two superstars leaving the club but given the talent in their lower grades, they'll be just as strong next year.

2. It's a bit rough for both the Dally M and Clive Churchill Medal winners to miss the 24-man Kangaroos squad. Unfortunately for Dylan Edwards there's a pretty handy fullback ahead of him, while Hynes was overlooked for Jack Wighton. Either could very well have made the cut but someone has to miss out.

3. Shout out to the Eels who had a monster season. Honestly, it felt like Penrith and the rest from the early rounds. Unfortunately, they're losing a huge crop of stars. The feeling is 2022 was their year. If not for the Panther juggernaut the plan very well may have come off. Amazing season all the same.

4. Much will be made of the post grand final carry-on by the Panthers. I'm in the camp that if you don't like it, win a title and shut them up but I completely understand fans being put off by the anti-Parra chants at the celebrations. You've just won all three grades and you and your fans are talking about the Eels?

5. It's been incredible to see the Koori Knock Out return after the enforced Covid break. Huge crowds turned up across the long weekend to see superstars like Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Jesse Ramien and Cody Walker feature. If you haven't ever seen it, make sure to tune in during grand final weekend next year.

6. How about those NRLW post GF celebrations? The Knights, winless in their first season, emerged as dominant premiers yesterday afternoon. They returned home to a big welcome as the bus arrived at the leagues club later in the night. If a club ever deserved the right to celebrate, it's the Knights. Great stuff!

7. That Dylan Edwards tackle last night was the best I've ever seen. You just got the feeling he was going to make it but even when he did it was unbelievable. That is just as good as any try you will ever see.

8. The pre-match entertainment was close to perfect last night. You don't need a fancy concert; no one is there purely for the act. They just need a big name with three or four songs people know and can sing along to. Jimmy Barnes provided that and more. Robbie Williams was near perfect on the AFL grand final day also. He even made fun of him having to sing his new hit before returning to the hits. I loved it. Yeah, I'm old!

9. I'm all for any opinion but anyone who disagrees with Nicho Hynes for the Dally M medal should look at another sport. He dragged a pretty ordinary Sharks side to second spot. He was best on ground in almost every Shark win, and there were plenty (again, they finished second) and recorded a record number of votes. Record points. Second spot despite an ordinary supporting cast. Most deserving winner since ... well Turbo last year.

10. It was good to see the bunker show some common-sense last night in awarding the second Brian To'o try. Mitch Moses clearly plays at Kikau in an attempt to draw a penalty. That said, every single week leading up the decider, that was a penalty. You can't change the rulings on the night, even when it is 100 per cent completely correct, for mine. They have to get that right in the off-season. Luckily it had no say in the result.

11. The joke is that Viliame Kikau, Apisai Koroisau, Isaiah Papali'i and Reed Mahoney better enjoy last night as it'll be the last time they play finals. They're four marquee recruits who should be dragging their new clubs into contention. We'll see if that eventuates but that has to be the feeling as they move in a few weeks' time.

12. Luckily the off-season will include a World Cup. Sunday morning, October 16 will see England and Samoa kick off at 12:30am. I'm going out on a limb and saying that Grand Final hero Luai will lead his side to the 'upset' win. The Kangaroos then play Fiji at 5:30am. Get the coffee ready, it's going to be a long tournament for those of us watching on from Down Under.

13. It was brilliant to see Jake Arthur grab a Grand Final try in the final moments. He was on the field for under five minutes, but the Eels won that stanza 12-0, including his try. All jokes aside, given the garbage he had to endure, it was a nice story.

14. I've seen plenty of negative reactions toward the interstate cup game. It seems like a decade-ago now but it's worth remembering that the last contest ended in Newtown winning the game after the siren. I believe the contest still has merit, but that Panther NSW Cup side would beat three or four NRL sides, let alone a QLD Cup side.

15. Every year there's calls for an afternoon Grand Final. No thank you. I much prefer the night decider. The AFL Grand Final being in the afternoon works only so there's time to regroup and watch the NRL preliminary final later that night. With two Grand Finals on the day (plus the interstate game), I can't see it shifting any time soon, nor should it.

16. Millie Boyle emerged as the new face of the women's game yesterday. You could argue she was already a major player on and off the field, but her post match speech and the celebratory scenes posted across social media will have plenty of young fans adding her name to their jersey.

17. Despite his incredible talents, Jarome Luai seems to be on a rampage to ensure he is very difficult to like. Certain players thrive on being the villain. Luai seems to be number one on that list.

18. On the opposite side of the coin, Dylan Edwards may be the most likable player in the game. He and Hynes were the two Medal winners this week. Both are one and two (in whichever order) in the most likable rankings. Maybe nice guys don't finish last.

19. I absolutely love the new Allianz Stadium but nothing in the world beats a chock-a-block Stadium Australia. 80,000+. It's just special.

20. Looking at the squads heading into 2023, and yes I know it is early, but who is set up to beat Penrith? The Eels lose two megastars. The Storm are losing half their forward pack. The Sharks and Cowboys retain the majority of their squads but fell short in the finals. Roosters? My money will be on Penrith ... again.