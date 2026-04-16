Rookie outside back Tino Tavana has re-signed with the Wests Tigers until the end of the 2029 season.

A product of the Tigers' pathways system, Tavana capped off a brilliant Jersey Flegg season in 2025 with an NRL debut in Round 4 this year, and scored a try against the Warriors

The club's faith in the young gun is a testament to his hard work and determination, after reports surfaced in March that he was close to being sacked after earning his train-and-trial contract.

He scored nine tries in the under-21s competition last year, however, made headlines when he scored an exceptional individual try in this year's preseason challenge, with some of the best acrobatics we've ever seen in the NRL.

Tavana's new extension will see him join the development squad in 2027, before joining the Tigers' top 30 in the remaining two years.

He took the opportunity with both hands when the club was given dispensation from the NRL for the amount of injuries that had occurred in the outside back stocks, allowing him to make his NRL debut as a player outside their top 30.

The talented rookie said he is grateful for the opportunity and excited about what's ahead.

“I'll always be grateful to Benji and the Club for giving me the opportunity to make my dream of playing in the NRL a reality – it was a special moment for me and my family,” Tavana said.

"I've played most of my junior footy in the Camden/Campbelltown region, so I'm really honoured to be staying at the Tigers. I've been here for a few years now coming through the pathways, and now being out there with the boys, it's a feeling I can't explain.

“The coaches and staff have been a big support during my first pre-season and it's been great learning and being mentored by the senior boys along the way.”

Head coach Benji Marshall also shared his sentiments on the young gun's re-signing to keep him in Tiger's colours.

“Really proud of the work Tino has done to get to this point and pleased to have him with us until 2029,” Marshall said.

“This was his first full NRL pre-season and he had some work to do early on to meet our standards, but full credit to him he put in the work, did his extras and was really strong after Christmas to earn his debut.

"I've been really impressed with how he's handled the step up to the NRL, and we're looking forward to seeing Tino grow and develop as a player at this level.