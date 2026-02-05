The All Stars teams have been confirmed for the 2026 men's and women's clashes to be played in New Zealand.

While there were major concerns about the likely quality of the clash, they have been laid to rest, with the Indigenous side being able to pick the likes of Josh Addo-Carr, Jayden Campbell, Jamal Fogarty, Nicho Hynes and Jack Wighton.

The men's Maori side will feature the likes of James Fisher-Harris, Keano Kini, Casey McLean, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Leo Thompson.

The women's side have also been named, featuring the likes of Jaime Chapman, Kirra Dibb, Corban Baxton, Kennedy Cherrington and Raecene McGregor across the two sides.

The women's clash will kick-off at 1:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday, February 15, while the men's game will commence at 3:45pm (AEDT) at Waikato's FMG Stadium.

Men's Indigenous All Stars

Josh Addo-Carr, Jayden Campbell, Tallis Duncan, Jamal Fogarty, Trai Fuller, Nicholas Hynes, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Josh Kerr, Kaiden Lahrs, Shaquai Mitchell, Oliver Pascoe, Joshua Patston, Hohepa Puru, Jesse Ramien, Ethan Roberts, Blake Steep, Braydon Trindall, Connor Watson, Jack Wighton, Brent Woolf.

Coach: Ronald Griffiths

Men's Maori All Stars

Jesse Arthars, Joe Chan, Zach Dockar-Clay, JoJo Fifita, James Fisher-Harris, Mawene Hiroti, Royce Hunt, Keano Kini, Jacob Laban, Casey McLean, Te Maire Martin, Trey Mooney, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Adam Pompey, Leo Thompson, Trent Toelau, Manaia Waitere, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Coach: Adam Blair

Women's Indigenous All Stars

Essay Banu, Shaylee Bent, Krystal Blackwell, Rhiannon Byers, Jaime Chapman, Bree Chester, Kirra Dibb, Quincy Dodd, Taliah Fuimaono, Tallisha Harden, Caitlan Johnston-Green, Keilee Joseph, Grace Kemp, Ella Koster, Lailani Montgomery, Mahalia Murphy, Jasmine Peters, Phoenix-Raine Hippi, Jada Taylor, Caitlin Turnbull.

Coach: Jess Skinner

Women's Maori All Stars

Shakira Baker, Corban Baxter, Gayle Broughton, Harata Butler, Rima Butler, Kennedy Cherrington, Rueben Cherrington, Laikha Clarke, Zali Fay, Fane Finau, Matekino Gray, Mya Hill-Moana, Raecene McGregor, Shanice Parker, Ash Quinlan, Jasmin Strange, Payton Takimoana, Chante Temara, Zahara Temara, Tenika Willison.

Coach: John Strange