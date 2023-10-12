Canterbury-Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr is set to sit down with Bulldogs officials on Friday in a meeting that could decide his rugby league future.

This comes after increasing concerns have been risen surrounding his future at the Belmore club.

While a fan-favourite, Addo-Carr has reportedly garnered mixed reviews within the Kennel's four walls, with some loving him but others expecting more from him as a senior leader.

Reports have emerged from Wide World of Sports that Addo-Carr and his management will meet with Phil Gould (General Manager of Football at the Bulldogs) to sort out where he stands.

According to the publication, sources close to Addo-Carr believe he isn't happy with the level of support given to him by the Bulldogs following the Koori Knockout saga.

It is understood by the publication that the Bulldogs are said to be unhappy with Addo-Carr due to a number of issues away from the NRL field. For the most part, they are reportedly unhappy with his behaviour at the Koori Knockout and a subsequent post on his social media page.

The talented representative winger shared a photo on Instagram with the caption "One struggle, one fight" alongside the Palestine and Aboriginal flags.

"I would like to begin by apologising for any offence I have caused due to my recent social media post," Addo-Carr said in a statement. "As a proud First Nations man, I saw a message of support against displacement and land rights, and I shared this without full consideration to, or understanding of, the current events happening overseas.