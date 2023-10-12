Canterbury-Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr is set to sit down with Bulldogs officials on Friday in a meeting that could decide his rugby league future.
This comes after increasing concerns have been risen surrounding his future at the Belmore club.
While a fan-favourite, Addo-Carr has reportedly garnered mixed reviews within the Kennel's four walls, with some loving him but others expecting more from him as a senior leader.
Reports have emerged from Wide World of Sports that Addo-Carr and his management will meet with Phil Gould (General Manager of Football at the Bulldogs) to sort out where he stands.
According to the publication, sources close to Addo-Carr believe he isn't happy with the level of support given to him by the Bulldogs following the Koori Knockout saga.
It is understood by the publication that the Bulldogs are said to be unhappy with Addo-Carr due to a number of issues away from the NRL field. For the most part, they are reportedly unhappy with his behaviour at the Koori Knockout and a subsequent post on his social media page.
The talented representative winger shared a photo on Instagram with the caption "One struggle, one fight" alongside the Palestine and Aboriginal flags.
“I would like to begin by apologising for any offence I have caused due to my recent social media post,” Addo-Carr said in a statement.
“As a proud First Nations man, I saw a message of support against displacement and land rights, and I shared this without full consideration to, or understanding of, the current events happening overseas.
“I recognise that this is a mistake. As soon as it was brought to my attention, I deleted my post and felt remorse.
“Having gone away and looked at what is happening overseas, it is a complex situation. There are no winners in war and where there is loss of life. The message I thought I was sharing, was a message of respect for all people.
“This is the message I wish to share now. Respect; respect for each other, and each other's culture.”
“I recognise that I am a public figure and someone that young kids especially look up to, and I want to do better. I want to be a good role model for them, for the sport and for my culture,” his statement continued.
“That's why I would like to own this mistake, and recent actions, express my sincere apologies, and ask that we aim to treat each other with respect.
“As the situation overseas is ongoing, complex, and emotive, I won't be making any further comments at this time. My thoughts are with anyone affected by the situation.”