As the Bulldogs' injury crisis has deepened with the injury of Jacob Kiraz, another Bulldog is "optimistic" he will be able to return sooner rather than later.

Suffering an ankle injury on Good Friday against the Rabbitohs, Josh Addo-Carr has been on the sidelines. However, with a sigh of relief from Dogs' fans, Michael Carayannis from The Daily Telegraph has revealed that the winger is eager to return in under a month.

"He could be back in as little as four weeks," Michael Carayannis said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"He's an optimistic person, Josh Addo-Carr.

"It was initially thought he'd be out for two months (but) he's now back in the frame for State of Origin."

While Addo-Carr is eager to return, NSW Blues selector Greg Alexander stated that he would only play in Game 1 of Origin if he is 100% fit.

He was famously left out of all three games last season, despite appearing for Australia in the World Cup.

"(The Bulldogs) wouldn't risk it," Alexander said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"The quicker he comes back the better but you're not putting him back on the field if he isn't 100%.

"He needs to be at his best after surgery (for him to be considered)."

While Panthers winger and two-time premiership winner Brian To'o is a near certainty to appear once again for NSW, there have been numerous speculation on who will play on the opposite wing.

Originally, many thought it would belong to Addo-Carr, but since his injury, it has opened up the door for the likes of Daniel Tupou, Campbell Graham, Joseph Suaalii and Reuben Garrick.