Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds believes he has done all he can as selection looms for State of Origin 2.

Reynolds was below his best on Saturday evening, but managed to pilot the Broncos over the line for their 11th win of the season from 15 outings against the Newcastle Knights, despite being behind well into the second half.

Reynolds' form has been a key component of Brisbane's run to dominance this season, and with three byes still up their sleeve over the second half of the season, there is a real chance of the Broncos finding a way into the top four at the end of the campaign.

With Nathan Cleary out injured for Game 2 and likely 3 of the State of Origin series, and the Blues facing the difficult task of a must-win game at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday, Reynolds' name has been floated as a likely option to take over the number seven jersey.

It comes despite Nicho Hynes being the Dally M Medalist and being included as the bench utility for Game 1, while Mitchell Moses has also had his name in the discussion after replacing Cleary for a game in 2021 last time the Panthers' star couldn't line up for the Blues.

Reynolds said he will support the Blues no matter what, but said he has done everything he can as the wait for selection now rolls to Tuesday.

“I've got no bearing on what happens from here on out. If I get selected, great, if I don't get selected I'll still be cheering on the Blues,” Reynolds said.

“I can't do anything else, I've played my game. I probably wasn't at my best tonight.

“I know the game a lot better now (than in 2016) and am a lot more confident in my own game, I know what I do well, I know what I don't do well.

“I know my strengths, I know my weaknesses but it's all irrelevant what I say. Freddy and the coaching staff, if they want to go my way I'm more than happy to do my best but if I don't get the nod I'll still be cheering on NSW and hopefully they can get the job done.”

Reynolds last played Origin in 2016, but hasn't been recalled to the Blues side since, with a revolving door in the halves prior to Cleary's arrival in the Origin arena.

The Blues will also have to answer questions over the number six jersey, with a widely held consensus that Jarome Luai was only picked ahead of Hynes for Game 1 given his club combination with Cleary.

Reynolds' former teammate Cody Walker has been floated as the likely option to take that role, despite missing Saturday's loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons with an injury.