There may have only been three games on Sunday but there was no shortage of talking points coming out of Grand Final weekend.

Penrith created history, again, with a fourth straight Premiership victory. Meanwhile the Storm fell short despite entering as favourites.

In the other games, the Sharks gave the Roosters an almighty scare but ultimately the tri-colours lifted the NRLW Trophy while Norths Devils kicked the day off with a huge upset victory over an out of sorts Newtown Jets.

Then there were the other talking points. Oh, so many talking points. Most of them negative!

Below are 20 thoughts from Grand Final weekend:

1. I sure would have enjoyed that Grand Final more if the NRL and Channel 9 had provided the camera angle. You all know what I'm talking about. How a multi million dollar set up can't provide that, quickly, is beyond me. It completely ruined what was otherwise, a fine Grand Final. I guess.

2. Sunday night's game was a good game of footy. Defensively solid, high completions, huge crowd. It just lacked any sort of real excitement as a neutral. All the talk of "fatigue alert" during the broadcast. I think I have a very real case of rugby league fatigue. The game was exactly as promised. The two best teams battling it out. It just lacked ... anything exciting.

3. All year we have worried that a refereeing error would decide a Grand Final. It decided two. One of the all time clangers decided the State Championship. Despite what the PR team will team you, that was as blatant a horror call as you will ever see. The Roosters unattainable lead came about due to a referee ruling on something that cannot be challenged, that would have been overturned if challenged. Anyone who says otherwise is trying to find sunshine in a storm.

4. I'm the first to admire how brilliant the Panthers set up has been and continues to be. That said, as a neutral, it's boring. Same as when the Patriots (a team I support) ran the NFL or when the Warriors ruled atop the NBA for seasons on end, it's stale.

5. The NRL need to deliver on their promise to conduct a full operations deep dive. If Graham Annesley and Jarrod Maxwell aren't tapped on the shoulder by November, then the NRL would have failed. To say this year was a grind, is an understatement. This coming from the biggest rugby league fan in the world. Changes are needed and if they don't come, 2025 could be even worse.

6. Kalyn Ponga made a huge error in releasing that statement last month, declaring he was unavailable for Kangaroos selection. It sounded like he was never in serious contention, or if he was, then he ended it by showing he was not committed. Surely a quiet phone call to Mal Meninga was the go!?

7. I do think we all need to drop this "Kangaroos are the pinnacle of the game" narrative. It's Origin. It's been Origin for 20 years and nothing will change. International league is amazing, for about six weeks every second or two.

8. I genuinely through we were in for a week of coverage that would be centres around the alleged bite. Players from both sides would be hounded, witnesses would be rounded up and statements would flow. Luckily it was all avoided as no charge was laid.

9. The fact Penrith have withdrawn from the World Club Challenge within a week of capturing an NRL title shows just how little regard this contest is held in. The NRL and Super League need to decide whether this game is worth salvaging.

10. Not for one second do I blame Penrith for withdrawing. If Wigan were to win this weekend, I have no doubt they would have withdrawn also. With both teams headed to Vegas, a game that has been treated like a pre-season hit out will of course make way.

11. I know I say this a bit but this genuinely feels like the best Tongan side we have ever seen named. That forward pack is world class. We could see a recent NSW Blues Origin rep relegated to coming off the bench. They feel a class number nine away from causing some serious damage on the international scene.

12. It's a shame that Dylan Brown, Kayal Iro, Jeremy Marshall-King and Britton Nikora aren't available for the Kiwis as that would make them favourites to retain their crown. The gap between the Kangaroos and Kiwis has closed, massively, over the past few years.

13. If to be taken seriously, the State Championship really needs to present a more even playing field. The Devils had a full two weeks to prepare for the game while the Jets had just the one. Newtown celebrated for much of that week, as they deserved, and just couldn't get up for the interstate contest. Surely the NSW Cup Grand Final needs to be played a week earlier.

14. At halftime, the NRLW decider looked as though it would have us all reaching for the record books. The Roosters lead 24-0, the exact same scoreline that saw them complete a 40-0 whitewash of the Sharks about a month ago. Cronulla's second half fightback ensured a blistering final 20 minutes. They never really felt in it until the final set. Amazing game!

15. Weeks after multiple sources claimed the Western Bears were "confirmed" to enter the NRL, they've officially been rejected. The NRL seen committed to introduced the PNG side, while Perth look to be an afterthought.

16. Talks of the NRL running a Perth based franchise need to remain just that, talks. The NRL need to focus on nailing their current product, not running a side in an AFL city. Either award a licence or don't. Running a side will lead to calls of favouritism. It's not worth the trouble.

17. There is o justification for leaving Dally M medalist Olivia Kernick out of the Jillaroos side. None. She's the form player of the competition and should start on an edge. All the garbage thrown up is pure lip service. You would have thought they'd have learned after last year ...

18. Following on from this, Mal Meninga is risking a halfback who hasn't played since Origin Three over Cherry-Evans. I get picking for the future, but if you're doing that, why are you picking Ben Hunt? I think there is a large group of players who have quietly made themselves unavailable and haven't been selected as such.

19. Remember the 9s World Cup? Remember the 9s competition? They were fun.

20. For the first time, in a very long time, I'm looking forward to a rugby league off-season. I'm sure I'll eat these words in a month's time but for now, it's never felt like the game has needed a rest more. Until next season ...