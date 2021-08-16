Cronulla forward Andrew Fifita was only one false move away from disaster following a hit that fractured his larynx on Sunday.

According to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald, the 32-year-old Shark was left fighting to fill his lungs with oxygen, with many at the scene of the incident - Redcliffe's Moreton Daily Stadium - fearing for the veteran's life.

These same sources have revealed to journalists Michael Chammas and Adam Pengilly that Fifita's life was saved by quick thinking medical professionals that concluded that the prop's airway was closing before admitting him to hospital in the Sunshine State's capital on Sunday night.

The pair reported that Fifita was placed into an induced coma and that he was currently in a "stable condition" ahead of the relieving surgery he is set to undergo later today.

It has also been reported that he was in a comatose state for around 24-hours, Fifita's breathing had been helped via the use of medical equipment.

This narrative of aid came to pass after these same on-hand medical professionals noticed that the pitch and tone of Fifita's voice had changed after the hit handed out by David Klemmer, and that due to the obvious distress he was under, they were required to act quickly.

Cronulla released an official update on the Tongan international's current position at 8:45pm on Monday night that reads as follows:

In updating the condition of Andrew Fifita, after conferring with specialists today at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, the Sharks can inform that Andrew has suffered a laryngeal fracture and is currently in an induced coma.

Andrew is in a stable condition, with a surgical correction scheduled to take place tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

He is receiving the best possible care and all going well, it is expected he will recover in hospital for an extended period.

Andrew's wife Nikki and the Fifita family have expressed their appreciation to all who have sent messages of support and offered well wishes.

The Sharks will provide further updates when more information comes to hand.

Andrew's identical twin brother, David, has also paid a public message of thanks to well wishers, but stated that his family has requested privacy during "this difficult time that we face".

Fifita spent the vast majority of Cronulla's Round 22 clash against Newcastle on the sidelines, but was carted to hospital after his health deteriorated just after the full-time hooter.

It was also reported that although the MRC was reviewing footage of his hit gone wrong, Klemmer is unlikely to face sanctions for the incident that saw a rapid snowball.

We here at Zero Tackle wish to extend our best wishes to Andrew and his family as he embarks to the road to recovery.