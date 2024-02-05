The Sydney Roosters have taken a step in the right direction as they look to their future, locking up Lachlan Metcalfe for the next two seasons.

While many fans may have never heard of Lachlan Metcalfe, the halfback is a player to keep an eye on in the future and could be seen as Sam Walker's future partner if he continues his current form.

Before aligning himself with the Roosters, he played for the Parramatta Eels last season in their Under-16s development team.

Now a member of the Sydney Roosters elite academy program, he is plying his trade in the Harold Matthews Cup and will likely continue through the club's pathways system.

Metcalfe is coming off a dominant performance in the opening round of the Harold Matthews Cup competition. The current top point-scorer of the competition, he scored two tries and kicked two goals in their 30-16 defeat to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Zero Tackle can confirm that Lachlan Metcalfe has agreed to a two-year contract with the Sydney Roosters for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"He's sort of born into rugby league, and he's just a tremendous human," his agent Scott Jones from Aria Management Group told Zero Tackle.

"He was the captain of the (Under-15s) CHS team. Player of the tournament up there, and the Roosters signed him on a good deal where he goes to train twice a week in the morning with the NRL."

"He's just calm, collected, got a great forward-kicking game, great running game and he's tipped to be a player for the future."

A student of Hills Sports High School, Lachlan is not only successful on the field but also off it, having been elected into all the student leadership groups and is presently in the school's SRC [Student Representative Council].

He is also the younger brother of Blake Metcalfe. This pre-season, Blake has been spending time training with the Manly Sea Eagles as a fullback after being in their Jersey Flegg Cup squad last season.

Not only has he helped develop Lachlan's craft and skill in the game, but he has also been a good mentor to his younger brother.

"You can expect to see some big things from him. He's got a great boot, kicks a couple 40/20 most games and he's got a real nice running game and passing game," Jones added when asked what fans should be expecting when they watch him.

"He's a 16-year-old kid that doesn't sweat," he said.

"It could be the first minute of the game or the 17th minute of the game and he's never out of breath. He's never frazzled, he doesn't panic. He's just such a calm and collected player.

"As long as he keeps working hard, which I know he does, he should set himself up for hopefully a nice little leg up to having a good career as an elite athlete."