The 2025 U18 Australian Schoolgirls team has been announced following the conclusion of the Under-18s ASSRL National Championships last Friday.\r\n\r\nIn the second year of the competition, Coffs Harbour hosted teams from NSW Combined High Schools, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges, NSW Combined Independent Schools, Queensland Representative Secondary Schools, ACT, Victoria, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.\r\n\r\nThe team is headlined by the halves pairing of Skye Spencer and Torah Luadaka, while the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters have three juniors included in the squad.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Deleni Paitai was named the Player of the Tournament after a stellar showing for Queensland.\r\n2025 U18 Australian Schoolgirls Team\r\n1. Mia Vaotu'ua (Sydney Roosters NRLW)\r\n2. Gabriella Savage (Canberra Raiders NRLW)\r\n3. Halle Barrett (St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW)\r\n4. Anastasia Leatupue (Sydney Roosters NRLW)\r\n5. Logan Fletcher (Sydney Roosters NRLW)\r\n6. Skye Spencer (St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW)\r\n7. Torah Luadaka (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)\r\n8. Ella Walker (Wests Tigers NRLW)\r\n9. Diamond Graham (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)\r\n10. Mamele Misa (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)\r\n11. Stella Lewis (Newcastle Knights NRLW)\r\n12. Deleni Paitai (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)\r\n13. Amanii Misa (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)\r\n\r\nInterchange\r\n14. Evelyn Roberts (Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW)\r\n15. Felila Fakalelu (Cronulla Sharks NRLW)\r\n16. Emily McArthur (Newcastle Knights NRLW)\r\n17. Aliahana Fuimaono (Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW)\r\n18. Stevie Botham (Newcastle Knights NRLW)