The Tarsha Gale Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

1 - Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles 2 - North Sydney Bears vs Parramatta Eels 3 - Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs 4 - South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Dragons 5 - Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders 6 - Indigenous Academy vs Newcastle Knights

Cronulla Sharks IN: Chynna Hardy, Kali Ainsworth, Jessica Brightwell

OUT: Chloe Shephard, Lexis Kaleti, Manilita Takapautolo 1. Kirrawahn Duckett

2. Arianna Ruwoldt

3. Milla Caine

4. Mona Taleo

5. Chynna Hardy

6. Ella Ropata

7. Koffi Brookfield

8. Alianna Tonuu

9. Tarnee Ingram

10. Tegan Jenkins

11. Brooklyn Allan Kingi

12. Jessica Brightwell

13. Marnie Isemonger Interchange

14. Mikayla Langer

15. Genevieve Mafi

16. Felila Fakalelu

