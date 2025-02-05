The Tarsha Gale Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles
IN: Chynna Hardy, Kali Ainsworth, Jessica Brightwell
OUT: Chloe Shephard, Lexis Kaleti, Manilita Takapautolo
1. Kirrawahn Duckett
2. Arianna Ruwoldt
3. Milla Caine
4. Mona Taleo
5. Chynna Hardy
6. Ella Ropata
7. Koffi Brookfield
8. Alianna Tonuu
9. Tarnee Ingram
10. Tegan Jenkins
11. Brooklyn Allan Kingi
12. Jessica Brightwell
13. Marnie Isemonger
Interchange
14. Mikayla Langer
15. Genevieve Mafi
16. Felila Fakalelu
17. Kali Ainsworth
Yet to be named.