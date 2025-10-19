Who kicked the first field goal of the 2025 NRL season?
Which two teams opened the 2025 NRL season?
Who scored the first try of the 2025 NRL season?
Which two teams played in 2025's only drawn match?
Which team conceded the most points in 2025?
Who was the first player to be sent to the sin-bin in 2025?
Which team had the largest win during magic round?
What was the score in State of Origin Game 1?
Who did Adam O'Brien coach his final game against before being sacked by the Knights?
Who took over from Des Hasler at the Gold Coast Titans?
Who won the Wally Lewis Medal for State of Origin player of the series?
Who played in the final game of the 2025 regular season?
Who wasn't in the 2025 Dally M Team of the Year?
Who was named the 2025 Dally M Rookie of the Year?
Who was named the 2025 Dally M NRLW Player of the Year?
Which team conceded the least amount of points in the 2025 season?
Including finals, who scored the most points in 2025?
Including finals, who provided the most try assists in 2025?
Including finals, how many players attempted conversions in 2025?
Including finals, who made the most tackles in 2025?
Who won the 2025 NSW Cup?
How many weeks was Ezra Mam suspended for an off-field incident?
Which two teams played in the 2025 NRLW Grand Final?
Which team won the 2025 Jersey Flegg Cup?
Which two Canberra Raiders players were involved in a late-night incident in Las Vegas?
Who missed the most tackles during the 2025 season?
Who won the 2025 Ken Irvine Medal for most tries?
Which international star made his return to the NRL after being cleared of domestic violence charges?
Which musical artist provided the Grand Final pre-match entertainment?
Who scored the final try of the 2025 NRL Grand Final?
2025 NRL MEGA QUIZ: How well do you remember the year that was?
