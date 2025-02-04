As the 2025 NRL season slowly approaches, a number of players will be pushing for selection for the 2025 State of Origin series after finding career-best form last season.

The Zero Tackle writers predict which players have the best odds to make their State of Origin debut in 2025 and share the reason behind their answer.

Who will make their State of Origin debut in 2025?

Dan Nichols: Lindsay Smith

Played well when called upon for the Kangaroos and will land a specialist bench role for the Blues in '25.

Ethan Lee Chalk: Trent Loiero

One of the most underrated forwards in the competition, Loiero was a member of the QLD Maroons extended squad last year and will look to push his case further for selection this year.

Taking his game to another level in 2024, he is a valuable asset due to his versatility and ability to play in every position in the forwards and was a key part of the Storm's success in reaching the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

Isaac Issa: Jesse Ramien

Unlucky to miss out on making his debut in 2024, Jesse Ramien was exceptional for the Cronulla Sharks last season. His strong ball running and elite edge defence saw him in talks for an Origin call-up.

Although the Blues' backline stocks are stacked, history tells us an injury or two can see the rise of an unlikely Origin star. I believe that star, will be Jesse Ramien in 2025.

Matthew Taylor: Alofiana Khan-Pereira

As one of the quickest players in the league, at just 23 years of age, the Titans winger has proven to be one of the most dangerous outside backs in the league over the past two seasons.

With several changes made to the Queensland backline throughout last years series, it is clear that Slater is not afraid to switch around and try new combinations after each game.

If Khan-Pereira can launch off to a great start to the 2024 season, Maroons' outside backs, Murray Taulagi, Selwyn Cobbo and Xavier Coates will certainly be put under some pressure.

Scott Pryde: Beau Fermor

If not for a badly timed injury, Beau Fermor probably would have already made his State of Origin debut for the Maroons.

He has been in the extended squad previously, and if he returns to his best on the Gold Coast, he will be considered one of the best second-rowers in the game by the time Origin rolls around.

Sofia Bamonte: Mitch Kenny

Mitch Kenny from the Penrith Panthers is a strong contender to make his debut in the number 9 jersey for the NSW Blues.

Known for his consistency week after week, Kenny's reliable performances could earn him a well-deserved spot in the team.

Xander Gee: Max Plath

Known for his elite fitness levels, Max Plath is exceptionally versatile and given the curveballs thrown up by Origin in past series, I'd pick him to be a smoky, especially as I do not see Ben Hunt wearing maroon this year.

He offers superb coverage at hooker and lock, and has been under the tutelage of master coach Wayne Bennett for the past two years.