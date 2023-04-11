NRLW superstar and 2022 Dally M Captain of the Year, Isabelle Kelly, has recommitted to the Sydney Roosters for the upcoming season.

Last season, Kelly helped lead the Roosters to the first minor premiership after going undefeated in the regular season. However, they, unfortunately, couldn't go all the way and emerge victorious with the title.

In six appearances last season, Kelly was a force to be reckoned with. She was able to cross the line three times, provided four try assists, and have an astonishing 33 tackle busts and seven line breaks whilst averaging 175 running metres per game.

This terrific season earned the Jillaroo to take home the 2022 Dally M Centre of the Year honours.

Now 26 years of age, Kelly has played all but one season with the Roosters since the NRLW began in 2018.

An experienced back, she has been one of the game's biggest stars. This includes six games with New South Wales and ten with the Australian national women's team.

"I'm incredibly proud to call myself a Rooster," Kelly said.

"I love the club and the people in it and I can't wait to get back into it."

Speaking to roosters.com.au, Roosters NRLW head coach John Strange spoke about the importance of Kelly in the team and what she brings to the squad.

"Isabelle's leadership is invaluable and whether it's at training or during a game, she leaves everything out there and pushes those around her to keep improving, so it's terrific to have Issy re-commit to the Roosters," he said.

Already a 2021 premiership winner, Kelly will be hoping to lead her team to the Grand Final once again and become a two-time premiership winner with the Roosters.