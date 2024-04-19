The 2024 State of Origin series is rapidly approaching, and debate is slowly warming up over team selections.
This year's series, which sees the NSW Blues looking to rebound after two straight series losses under new coach Michael Maguire take on a more settled QLD Maroons side, gets underway on June 5 in Sydney, before heading to Melbourne and Brisbane for a potential decider.
With team selection always likely to throw up a curveball, Zero Tackle asked our team - founder Matt Clements, editor Scott Pryde and writers Ethan Lee Chalk, Dan Nichols and Alexander Stuart - to pick both their Queensland and New South Wales teams for Game 1.
Here are the results.
1. New South Wales
Matt Clements
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Bradman Best
4. Tom Trbojevic
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Reece Robson
10. Jake Trbojevic
11. Liam Martin
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Apisai Koroisau
15. Cameron Murray
16. Reagan Campbell-Gillard
17. Junior Paulo
Scott Pryde
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Bradman Best
4. Tom Trbojevic
5. Zac Lomax
6. Nicho Hynes
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Jake Trbojevic
11. Liam Martin
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
13. Cameron Murray
Interchange
14. Reece Robson
15. Isaah Yeo
16. Stefano Utoikamanu
17. Junior Paulo
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Tom Trbojevic
4. Stephen Crichton
5. Zac Lomax
6. Nicho Hynes
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Jake Trbojevic
11. Liam Martin
12. Tyson Frizell
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Cameron McInnes
15. Haumole Olakau'atu
16. Cameron Murray
17. Stefano Utoikamanu
Dan Nichols
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Tom Trbojevic
4. Bradman Best
5. Stephen Crichton
6. Nicho Hynes
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Reece Robson
10. Jake Trbojevic
11. Haumole Olakau'atu
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Apisai Koroisau
15. Cameron Murray
16. Stefano Utoikamanu
17. Junior Paulo
Alexander Stuart
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Tom Trbojevic
5. Zac Lomax
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Reece Robson
10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard
11. Liam Martin
12. Cameron Murray
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Api Koroisau
15. Haumole Olakau'atu
16. Keaon Koloamatangi
17. Junior Paulo
Most popular
1. James Tedesco (4/5)
2. Brian To'o (5)
3. Tom Trbojevic (5)
4. Bradman Best (3)
5. Zac Lomax (3)
6. Nicho Hynes (3)
7. Nathan Cleary (5)
8. Payne Haas (5)
9. Reece Robson (3 with 1 bench)
10. Jake Trbojevic (4)
11. Liam Martin (5)
12. Haumole Olakau'atu (3 with 1 bench)
13. Isaah Yeo (4 + 1 bench)
Interchange
14. Api Koroisau (3 with 2 start)
15. Junior Paulo (4)
16. Cameron Murray (3 with 2 start)
17. Stefano Utoikamanu (3)