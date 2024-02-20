Young New Zealand Warriors' forward Zyon Maiu'u has successfully had his reckless high tackle charge downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

The young forward, who was a prominent figure in the club's NSW Cup side last year but is yet to make his NRL debut, could be primed for a larger role this campaign.

All reports suggest he has had a strong pre-season and will be part of the club's depth at NRL level this year.

That took a hit on the weekend though after he was sent off for a high tackle during the Warriors' trial against the Wests Tigers, with Maiu'u subsequently charged with a Grade 2 reckless high tackle.

That would have left him looking at four weeks on the sideline with an early guilty plea, and five if he had of lost at the judiciary last night.

However, he was successful in arguing the tackle, which was committed on Declan Casey down to a Grade 3 careless high tackle and will instead be available from Round 3 of the NSW Cup or NRL.

He isn't the only player facing multiple weeks on the sideline, with Toafofoa Sipley facing three weeks for a crusher tackle on Dominic Young that he has accepted the early guilty plea for.

Three other youngsters, being Jontay-Junior Betham-Misa (Melbourne Storm), Sebastian Su'a (Newcastle Knights) and Noah Martin (Canberra Raiders) will also all have their seasons delayed by a week after pleading guilty to a crusher tackle, shoulder charge and careless high tackle respectively.

All three are expected to spend the majority of 2024 in reserve grade.

Thomas Hazelton (Cronulla Sharks), Makahesi Makatoa (Parramatta Eels), Viliami Fifita (St George Illawarra Dragons), Samuela Fainu (Wests Tigers) and Klese Haas (Gold Coast Titans) have all escaped with fines for various offences over the course of the weekend.