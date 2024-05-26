The New Zealand Warriors have been hit by yet another backline blow for their clash with the Dolphins in Auckland on Sunday afternoon, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to miss the game with illness.

The Warriors, who were already missing several players in their backline including Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Luke Metcalf and Shaun Johnson, lost Rocco Berry to a hand injury at the 24-hour mark before kick-off.

That saw usual fullback Nicoll-Klokstad shuffled from five-eighth - where he had been named after playing there against the Penrith Panthers last weekend - to the centres.

That had originally brought Chanel Harris-Tavita into the side at five-eighth after he was originally named among the reserves for the clash against the high-flying Dolphins.

However, match day morning saw yet another turn of events for the Auckland-based side, with the star ruled out due to illness.

That has caused another late change for the Warriors, with Moala Graham-Taufa coming into the side at centre in jersey 23.

Graham-Taufa was originally with the Sydney Roosters, having made his debut for the tri-colours in a 2021 game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs when he was used as the 18th man, but he has failed to add any further NRL appearances to his name since.

The young outside back has been with the Warriors since the start of last season where he has been a prominent reserve grade figure, making 33 appearances, including scoring five tries in nine games so far this year while also averaging 152 metres per contest.

Kick-off is set for 4:05 pm (AEST) - 6:05 pm (NZST) at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Sunday.