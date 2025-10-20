English Super League head coach Willie Peters has confirmed he still plans to make the jump to the NRL at some point in his career.

The 46-year-old is currently in camp with Kevin Walters and the Kangaroos, where he is serving as an assistant.

Walters brought him onto the staff, given that Peters will have an enormous amount of insight into the English players, having coached the Hull Kingston Rovers to the English double crown in 2025.

He holds a remarkable 73 per cent winning percentage since taking over the club in 2023.

Peters, should he make the jump to the NRL in the coming years, could follow in the footsteps of Kristian Woolf, who had remarkable success in the English game before taking over the Dolphins, who, despite an enormous injury toll, he almost coached to a maiden finals series in 2025.

Peters, who is a former South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons player in the NRL, worked his way through the junior coaching ranks in Australia before working under Wayne Bennett at the Rabbitohs, and as an assistant at Newcastle, before his move to England.

Speaking to 9 News, Peters revealed that down the track, it's still his plan to coach in Australia.

"Yes, is the answer, down the track," he said.

"When that is? I'm not sure. I'm really happy where I am. It's going to have to be the right time and right club, and whenever that is ... I always say worry about the now, and now it's what I'm doing with this Australian team."

While Peters hasn't put a timeline on a move back to the Australian game, he was recently linked with the Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights before the two clubs decided to go with Josh Hannay and Justin Holbrook as their new head coaches.