Dolphins head coach Kristian Woolf has all but confirmed his club will not make a play for Manly Sea Eagles halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

Off-contract with Manly at the end of the 2025 season, it had long been expected that the Queensland State of Origin captain would finish his career with the Sea Eagles after more than 300 games for the club.

That may not be the case though after he confirmed this week that he would leave at the end of 2025, although it's unclear whether he will retire or play on into 2026.

The Dolphins have been one of the clubs linked to Cherry-Evans, who could well be looking for a return home to Queensland to finish his NRL career.

Speaking after the Dolphins' fourth loss in four games to start the 2025 NRL season, Woolf revealed there have not been any discussions between his club and Cherry-Evans' management.

"I have made plenty of comments on that, I don't need to comment on it anymore, and what hasn't changed is that there haven't been any discussions," Woolf said during his post-match press conference.

It was a view backed up by club captain Tom Gilbert, who admitted he hasn't given the matter any thought.

"I haven't thought that far ahead to be honest. He is a quality player and anyone like that, we'd like them at the club, but I'm not worried about next year," Gilbert said.

The Dolphins find themselves at the foot of the ladder in a familiar path for sides in their first season after a Wayne Bennett coaching tenure.

The NRL's 17th side also have plenty of cash available to attack the market, only helped after they chased, but ultimately missed, Ben Hunt when he was released by the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Woolf admitted Cherry-Evans could be a mentor to his younger players, but said he wants his side to worry about this year.

"He certainly could be, there is no doubt there," Woolf said when asked if Cherry-Evans could be a mentor for his younger players.

"Tom is right there though. We have to worry about how we are going to get a win next week, not worry about what is going to happen next year."

The Dolphins seemingly being all but out of the race seemingly leaves the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys, as well as the Gold Coast Titans and Catalans Dragons in the English Super League, as potential new homes for Cherry-Evans if he continues playing into 2026.