The Melbourne Storm have been blessed with halves options over the years, and with Jahrome Hughes facing an extended sideline stint with a dislocated shoulder, their depth is set to reward them.\r\n\r\nHis injury opens the door for Tyran Wishart, the 25-year-old utility who has emerged as 'Mr Reliable' for the Storm in recent seasons.\r\n\r\nWishart's impressive, albeit limited, form as a starting NRL player over the years has cemented him as one of the hottest utilities in the competition.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_158189" align="alignnone" width="594"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 21: Tyran Wishart of the Storm passes the ball during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Gosch's Paddock on March 21, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe star bench player is aware of attraction from rival clubs and revealed his standing with the Storm as his 2026 team option looms.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt's a club you love to be a part of,\u201d he told NewsWire.\r\n\r\nWishart has reportedly been identified by the St George-Illawarra Dragons according to news.com.au,\u00a0and with no starting role at the Storm in sight, the utility did not reveal any concrete decisions.\r\n\r\n\u201cI'll make the most of any time I get here because it's amazing. I haven't renegotiated anything, but we'll wait and see," Wishart said.\r\n\r\n\u201cI love the club and it's a great spot to be right now.\u201d\r\n\r\nHis success rate at the Storm is one that most NRL players would dream of, however Wishart admitted his goal is to be a starting first-grader.\r\n\r\n\u201cI love starting, it's why you play footy," Wishart said.\r\n\r\n"If that's what the team needs [me starting] then I'll put my hand up.\r\n\r\n"Our depth is one of our good traits so we'll wait and see [who they pick to replace Hughes].\u201d\r\n\r\nIf given the starting spot to replace the Dally M winner, there is no doubt Wishart will take the opportunity to boost his market stocks further.