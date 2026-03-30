Willie Peters has been confirmed as the inaugural head coach of the PNG Chiefs.\n\nThe Hull KR boss has been in talks with the NRL over the move for some time, and it has now been confirmed with Peters to build the inaugural squad alongside head of football Michael Chammas.\n\nThe Port Moresby-based side will face challenges no other club has faced in the history of the game before, but Chammas said Peters will be one of the most important decisions the club makes.\n\n"This is one of the most important decisions we will make as a franchise. Willie wasn't just available - he was in demand.\n\n"The fact that he chose the PNG Chiefs, chose this challenge, and chose this country says everything about the kind of man and coach he is. He understands what this means - not just for rugby league, but for an entire nation.\n\n"Tactics win games, but people win premierships. That's a philosophy which is the foundation of Willie's coaching career. His ability to connect with players - to genuinely earn their trust and loyalty - is something that we admired.\n\n"That doesn't stop at the playing group. Willie has a gift for bringing an entire community along for the ride and making people feel part of something bigger than themselves.\n\n"He has done that incredibly at Hull KR, last year producing the most successful season in the club's history by winning everything on offer. He will also do that for Papua New Guinea, where the connection between this club and its people will be everything.”\n\nIt comes after Hull KR released a statement earlier today confirming Peters was stepping a side as coach of the club to pursue an opportunity in the NRL.\n\nPeters was instrumental in turning the Kingston Rovers around from cellar-dwellers to world champions in the space of three years.\n\nOn the brink of collapse, he transformed the club and has claimed the status as one of the most successful coaches in the club's history.\n\nHe has shown he has what it takes to become the next head coach to break through to the world's best rugby league competition, the NRL.\n\nHull KR owner Neil Hudgell said a coach of Willie Peters' status deserves to go out on his own terms and thanked him for the contribution to the Hull KR club. \n\n"As the coach of the World Club Champions, he deserves to go out on his terms, with our respect, appreciation, and best wishes," Hudgell said,\n\n"Willie Peters led us to the most successful season in the history of Hull Rugby League in 2025.\n\n"For now, and for the rest of this year, he will continue to drive a culture that demands success."\n\nPeters also chimed in on the announcement, saying despite long ambitions to join the NRL, the decision was a difficult one to make and thanked the club for his time in Hull. \n\n"I've made no secret of my desire to coach in the NRL as the next step of my career, however it makes this decision no less difficult," Peters said.\n\n"I want to thank the board, the players and all of the staff at Sewell Group Craven Park for their support and commitment during four wonderful years where I have developed as a coach and as a person.\n\n"I'd also like to thank the best fans in the world for taking me and my family in since our arrival. Hull KR and the East Hull community will forever be in our hearts.\n\n"The job is not done. I am fully committed to what's ahead which continues this week in preparing the players for the Hull Derby this Friday.\n\n"Our goal is always to make our community proud and we aim to do that each and every week."\n\nPeters has also stood down from his position as the Australian Kangaroos assistant, along with pulling out of the bidding war for the England head coach gig, as reported by Nine\n\nIt indicates the focus is now narrowed to the role of being the Chief's head man. \n\nIt's understood other NRL clubs with underperforming coaches were also entertaining the idea of signing Peters.\n\n“I believe that what we build with the PNG Chiefs can change the lives of Papua New Guineans for generations to come," Peters said. \n\n"Not many coaches get an opportunity like that. This opportunity transcends rugby league.\n\n“I have enormous respect for the vision Prime Minister James Marape has for his country and what he believes the PNG Chiefs can mean for his people. That moved me and my family.\n\n"I want to honour that vision. I want to be worthy of the faith the NRL and the Chiefs have placed in me, and I want to deliver something that makes every Papua New Guinean proud."\n\nThe Chiefs will enter the NRL in 2028 with tax-free benefits and gated resort accommodation contributing to the incentives for players and staff to join the Melanesian-based club. \n\nPlayers and staff set to join the Melanesian-based club will be incentivised by gated resort accommodation and tax-free benefits upon the Chiefs' NRL entry in 2028.