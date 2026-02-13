Cronulla Sharks skipper Cameron McInnes has backed youngster Jesse Colquhoun to be a significant part of the club's forward pack for years to come.

After being rewarded for his strong season last year, filling in for the injured McInnes, he is shaping up to become the Sharks' tough, high-work-rate middle status that McInnes also holds.

When speaking with Zero Tackle, he revealed how impressive the young forward has become, setting strong standards and showing great maturity for a young player.

"He's been working hard for a few years now. He's had a few injuries himself; he's so level-headed," McInnes told Zero Tackle.

"That's what I really admire about him since he was a young age, just really level-headed and mature for his age."

With McInnes injuring his ACL in the backend of last year and ending his season, Colquhoun was elevated into the starting lock position to take over his duties in the finals series, and he didn't disappoint.

With the contract extension given in January, speculation has been mounting that he will be the long-term lock forward for the Shire-based club.

"He played really well at the backend of last year, got the opportunity, and took it, and been rewarded for that with being signed for 4 years or something like that.

"So he's definitely in the future, that's for sure."

The Sharks will be focusing heavily in the offseason on how to maintain their status as premiership heavyweights.

With two back-to-back preliminary finals finishes, the club is a whisker away from elevating to elite title contenders.

The key for the Sharks is consistency, according to McInnes. If they can maintain that balance throughout the season, it will go a long way to their premiership credentials.

"I think it's just a bit more consistency throughout the year. I think last year we let ourselves down with a few games that I reckon, subconsciously stay in the memory bank later on in the year," he added.

"You can find some form, but in those big semi-final games, when it's 'to-ing and fro-ing' you want to bank on the knowledge that you've been there, and you can get it done.

"So, whilst we've done that a little bit, I still think we need to be a bit more consistent through the year, which we have been working hard on this year, though."

The Sharks captain is eyeing off a return from his injury in May, an ideal time for the club, with speculation that dummy half Blayke Brailey is expected to be a part of the NSW Blues camp this year.

With his return, it adds an ideal and timely boost of leadership if Brailey, who replaced McInnes as captain in his absence, is away for Origin duties.

The Sharks will be tested right off the bat when a familiar face, former assistant coach Josh Hannay and his Gold Coast Titans side, return to the shire in Round 1.

Hannay will know the ins and outs of the club's on-field tactics, and will want to ambush the Sharks in what will be a sell-out crowd at Ocean Protect Stadium.