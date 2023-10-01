The Penrith Panthers have won their third straight NRL premiership, and while the party at the foot of the mountains is in full swing yet again, it's a social media post from Jarome Luai which is yet again set to cop flak from fans.

Luai is, without doubt, one of the more questioned figures in the game, attracting controversy seemingly more often than just about any other player.

The five-eighth earned respect throughout the finals series though after coming back in Penrith's preliminary final win over the New Zealand Warriors just four weeks after dislocating his shoulder.

He played through the pain barrier in that game and then again against the Brisbane Broncos in the grand final before being taken out of the game with just over 20 minutes to go.

It was revealed his shoulder injury is what forced him out of the game, and it's believed he will likely need shoulder surgery in the off-season.

Despite the respect he may have earned, Luai did his best to ensure fans would lose it all in an instant, taking to social media in the early hours of the morning and captioning a photo of him and a friend pointing at the camera with "Who's got work tomorrow" followed by plenty of laughter in capital letters.

Of course, Luai may have forgot the small notion that most of New South Wales have the day off given it's a public holiday.

Penrith's grand final comeback occured with Luai sitting on the bench, and afer a clunky opening hour in attack, Nathan Cleary took over the game without his halves partner to help his side run on three tries and claim a famous grand final victory.

The man who came off the bench for Luai, Jack Cogger, was also solid in his game time in what was his final game before he heads to the Newcastle Knights next year.

Luai, who is off-contract at the end of 2024, could be heading into his final season with the Panthers as well given he could seek out a monster pay increase by hitting the free agency market.

The Panthers, in winning their third straight premiership, have become the first team in the NRL era to complete a three-peat.