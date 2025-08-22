The Cronulla Sharks are a proud NRL club.

Their lone 2016 premiership is one of the greatest we've ever seen, with numerous legends spread across their ring-winning starting 17.

Despite only having the one Provan Summons Trophy, the Sharks have been home to a multitude of elite NRL stars, some of whom would make an all-time rugby league side, as well as this one.

Below is the Cronulla Sharks' greatest ever starting 17.