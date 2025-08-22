The Cronulla Sharks are a proud NRL club.
Their lone 2016 premiership is one of the greatest we've ever seen, with numerous legends spread across their ring-winning starting 17.
Despite only having the one Provan Summons Trophy, the Sharks have been home to a multitude of elite NRL stars, some of whom would make an all-time rugby league side, as well as this one.
Below is the Cronulla Sharks' greatest ever starting 17.
1Fullback: David Peachey
While Ben Barba is the only fullback to win a premiership with the Sharks, David Peachey was at his absolute best with the club.
One of the most unique players of his generation, Peachey was a natural entertainer who combined rangy footwork, vision, and flair in attack.
With more than 230 games for Cronulla, he became a cult hero and a genuine club icon throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.
Cronulla Sharks All-Time Greatest Team
1. David Peachey (232 matches and 440 points)