The inaugural board members of the NRL's newest expansion team from Papua New Guinea have been confirmed, headlined by a former Canterbury Bulldogs official and an ex-NRL player.

Former Canterbury Bulldogs official Ray Dib has been appointed Chairman of the board, with Lorna McPherson, Richard Pegum, Stan Joyce, Wapu Sonk, and Ian Tarutia also named to the board.

Dib was previously the Chairman of the Bulldogs for eight seasons and played a crucial role in seeing the club make two Grand Finals before his departure in 2018.

Twelve-time Papua New Guinea international Marcus Bai has also been named on the board.

Regarded as one of the first NRL players from PNG, he appeared in 144 matches for the Melbourne Storm between 1998 and 2003 and became the first individual to have won the World Club Challenge with three clubs and won a premiership with the Storm in 1999.

"The importance of this franchise goes well beyond winning games of football; it is about nation-building and bringing our two countries closer together," ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said.

"The new NRL Club will provide a pathway for young people in PNG to follow their dreams, and it will help transform societal and economic outcomes.

"This is an important moment for the NRL as PNG is set up to become a nursery of talent in the region for the entire competition, not to mention the millions of fans that will now follow a new team entering the competition.

"Today's announcement is a major milestone and sets the franchise on a path to great success both on and off the field.

"This Club will act as beacon of hope and opportunity across PNG and offer opportunities to young people hoping for a better future.

"Rugby League is the number one sport in the Pacific, and this new Club will solidify Rugby League's role as the unifying language of the region."