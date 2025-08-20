After it was announced earlier in the season by CEO Shane Richardson that Taylan May's contract would be reviewed at the end of the year, the Wests Tigers are now reportedly set to extend the outside back's contract.

Having made several moves to their roster ahead of the 2025 NRL season, which saw the additions of Jarome Luai, Sunia Turuva and Terrell May, the Tigers have continued to make several changes to their list for next season.

Over the past few weeks, they have confirmed the signings of Ethan Roberts (Roosters), Jock Madden (Broncos), Javon Andrews (Titans), Jock Madden (Broncos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Knights) and Mavrik Geyer (Panthers).

Meanwhile, they have retained centre Starford To'a on a long-term extension and secured Adam Doueihi, who was off-contract at the end of 2025 and was heavily linked to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Now, the Wests Tigers are set to secure another star player.

Currently on a train-and-trial contract after arriving at the club in the middle of the season, The Daily Telegraph reports that the Wests Tigers are hoping to extend Taylan May's contract, which would not only see him remain at the club but also move to a Top 30 contract.

Journalist David Riccio also revealed on Triple M radio that May will sit down with the Tigers this week as he prepares to have his deal extended and upgraded.

A five-time Samoan international, the 24-year-old has only played on four occasions for the Tigers but holds a 75 per cent winning rate during his time at the club and was the best on-ground in two of those matches against the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles.

Formerly with the Penrith Panthers, he has scored two tries, provided three try assists, made 18 tackle busts and three line-breaks as well as averaged 130 running metres per game during those appearances.

“Clearly, Taylan is a quality player who will further strengthen our squad in the back end of the competition,” Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said earlier this year.

“But we also believe his best chance of success on and off the field is if he is around family and friends.

“He will now have the chance to not only return to a team environment but also to play alongside his brother Terrell, which is important to him.”