The Wests Tigers have decided to release the recently signed duo of Tony Pellow and Manaia Cherrington from their contracts.

Joining from Wynnum in the Queensland Cup at the beginning of May, Pellow signed a contract with the Tigers until the end of 2024.

Signed to place pressure on Luke Brooks, the utility back played four games in the NSW Cup - three of the four being in the five-eighth position.

Pellow will now join the Cessnock Goannas in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

Manaia Cherrington joined the club one day after the Wests Tigers signed Pellow and has also left the club.

After beginning his rugby league career with the Wests Tigers NYC team, Cherrington re-joined the Tigers after moving back to Sydney due to personal reasons.

However, after seven games for the Tigers NSW Cup side, the Western Suburbs Magpies, he will now rejoin the Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup.

During the seven games in the NSW Cup, Cherrington scored two tries and set up two tries, and two line-break assists. He made a total of 106 tackles in defence at an 89.8 per cent efficiency.