The Wests Tigers have lost yet another young playmaker following the exit of Onitoni Large to the Manly Sea Eagles.

A talented playmaker, Alex Isdale captained the Western Suburbs Magpies Harold Matthew Cup team and was integral to their success in the competition, which saw them reach the grand final.

Attending Westfields Sports High and Patrician Brothers Fairfield, Isdale entered the Wests Tigers junior representative system after beginning his journey with the Parramatta Eels.

However, his time at the club has come to a close as he follows teammate Onitoni Large out of the door for next season.

Sources with knowledge of the situation speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Zero Tackle that Isdale has left the Wests Tigers and joined the Cronulla Sharks.

The decision to move comes after he helped guide the Magpies to the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final and was partnered with Large in the halves for most of the season before the new Manly recruit sustained an injury.

In joining the Sharks, Isdale will be looking to make an immediate impact and the club's future halves pairing could consist of him and fellow youngster Riley Pollard who is signed until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Matts halfback Alex Isdale showing off his strength, feet, speed and skill ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/qIny7Ew2EM — NBWT (@NBWT__) February 9, 2023

Despite his departure from the club, his father, Stephen Isdale, remains the head coach of the Western Suburbs Magpies Harold Matthews Cup team, and his younger brother, Iszak Isdale, is also a member of the summer squad for the upcoming season.

Idolising QLD Maroons and Australian Kangaroos stars Ben Hunt and Cooper Cronk, Isdale told Zero Tackle earlier this year that he was lucky enough to meet current Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans and learn some tips from him.

"He was really a good bloke. He's really generous," Isdale said.

"He said as a half, you want to kick long to corners, just keep building pressure because kicking game is the most important."