The Wests Tigers have locked away young gun Shawn Blore on a contract extension.

The new two-year deal ties the 20-year old to Concord until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Blore was thrilled to commit his future to the Tigers.

“I’m so happy to re-sign with Wests Tigers,” Blore told the club website.

“The club has given me a shot and they’ve been so good to me and my family throughout that.

“I feel like I owe the club the best I can be and the best I can be for the next few years.

“I love it here — the boys have been really good to me and I’m extremely happy to sign on.

“The boys have truly made me feel part of the family and that’s definitely part of my decision to re-sign.

“I’m happy here. The club is going in the right direction; I know it’s a club on the rise and I definitely want to be a part of that.”

Blore made his NRL debut in Round 11 of this season and went on to make four-first grade appearances.

He has previously exceeded at junior representative level for Penrith SG Ball, New South Wales U/18’s and Junior Kangaroos.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire said Bore would be a valuable addition to his side.

“I’m really pleased to see Shawn commit to Wests Tigers,” Maguire said.

“I’ve gotten to know Shawn quite closely since coming to the club and I’ve been really pleased in how well he’s developed. He’s grown a lot as a player since being at Wests Tigers and he’s an extremely strong character and leader.